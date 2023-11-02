Aww! Kairo sends cute selfie to DJ Zinhle in ‘leaked’ text

In one of the slides, DJ Zinhle shared a text between herself and DJ Zinhle where she says “please send mama a picture of your face” to which Kairo replies with a selfie. Swipe left to take a look…DJ Zinhle welcomed Kairo Forbes in 2015 with slain rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, popularly known as AKA. AKA was shot dead outside of Wish Restaurant on Florida Road, Durban on 10 February.

DJ Zinhle welcomed Asante Mohosana with musician Bongani Mohosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, in 2021. Murdah Bongz is considered to be the DJ’s husband after he paid lobola for her.This comes after Murdah took to Instagram to gush over his “wife” DJ Zinhle calling himself the luckiest man in the world. Take a look…

“If I wasn’t him I would say ‘damn Mörda is the luckiest man in the world’. 😊😍😍😍😍❤️🔥,” she captioned the post.Mamelodi Sundowns vs Wydad AC: When is the AFL final?

