Avoiding Financial Distress During the Festive Season

One of the simplest ways to notice if you are succumbing to the festive season pressure is to ask yourself if what you are about to spend your money on is something you really need or want.The end of the year seems to present a lot of marketing campaigns to make you blow your money and start the new year in financial distress. Think Black Friday, endless festive concerts and shows and even holiday shopping for presents, clothes and Christmas braais.

While it’s tempting to splurge your hard-earned bonus, if you are lucky to have one, it’s important to think about the future and not fall into the Janu-worry trap. However, it’s also vital to probe into why people often repeat the same financially crippling habit every year to try to resolve the problem. Esme Molefe, founder and managing director of Step Up Financial Coaching, said one of the key issues that cause the repeated behaviour of people wasting their year-end salaries, bonuses and 13th cheques is due to social values and peer pressur





Global Financial Planning Standards and the Importance of Client InterestsThe ongoing professionalisation of the financial services industry is a welcome development for clients, and the Global Financial Planning Standards lay down an important marker in terms of financial planning best practice. The standards emphasize the importance of financial planners aligning their advice with the long-term interests of their clients and displaying emotional intelligence. However, retirement planning and investing are not explicitly covered in the standards.

Project Management Professionals in South Africa Enjoying Significant Financial RewardsThe Project Management Institute's thirteenth edition of the Project Management Salary Survey reveals that project management professionals in South Africa are experiencing substantial earning increases, especially for those holding PMP certification.

Vodacom Announces Financial Results and Acquisition of Vodafone EgyptVodacom, Africa's second-largest mobile group, has announced its financial results for the six months to the end of September. The group's revenue rose by 36% to R73 billion, with headline earnings up 9% to R8.5 billion. Vodacom's acquisition of Vodafone Egypt has made a significant positive contribution to the company's future.

The Power of Having a Financial PlanWriting a budget, tracking your spending and creating a debt repayment plan will not miraculously solve your financial issues overnight, but it will give you a sense of control – that you are in charge of your money and your destiny.

Reunert reports solid financial results despite South Africa's economic challengesReunert, a JSE-listed company, has reported solid financial results for 2023, with a 24% increase in revenue and a 14% increase in profit. Despite the challenges of the South African macroeconomic environment, the company remains well positioned both operationally and strategically.

The Intersection of Generative AI and Financial CrimeThe accessibility of generative AI tools has lowered the barriers for would-be criminals, while the transition to hybrid work models and geographically dispersed teams has expanded the attack surfaces they can exploit. In this context, the overlap of AI technology and the interests of financial leaders becomes increasingly significant. Numerous financially motivated cybercrimes hinge on the manipulation of accounts payable (AP) staff and the evasion of traditional financial safeguards. As generative AI technologies advance, the art of deception within these crimes is poised to become more sophisticated than ever before. Businesses could soon face a host of new challenges as generative AI models can be used to make financial crime more efficient for criminals.In the realm of business transactions, generative AI fuels a new era of payment fraud, employing advanced methods in crafting deceptive content, exploiting vulnerabilities, and deceiving individuals within payment systems

