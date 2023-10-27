Avian Flu Woes in South Africa Highlight Benefits of Choosing Plant-Based Products Over Eggs

The Avian Flu pandemic has had a direct impact on businesses and households across South Africa, causing egg shortages as well as fluctuating egg pricing. B-well, a leading local brand in the condiment industry, is reassuring its current and future customers that there will be no disruption to its supply of products. B-well offers a range of eggless, vegan-friendly mayonnaises and dips, made right here in South Africa.

B-well is a market leader in vegan products and has long believed in providing consumers with safe and allergen-free alternatives that offer the same great taste as traditional mayonnaise. As a result, its range of mayonnaise and dips have been developed without eggs and dairy product, using GMO-free ingredients. The range is also naturally gluten-free and thickened with pea protein to ensure that everyone – regardless of their dietary preferences – can enjoy ingredients for better living.

Made with locally-grown canola oil – a seed oil that is naturally cholesterol free, high in Omega 3 and low in saturated fat – B-well’s mayonnaises have been endorsed by the Heart & Stroke Foundation for years. In fact, B-well’s Canola Oil has been awarded CANSA’s Smart Choice Seal, promoting canola oil’s contribution to cancer risk reduction and good health. Both these endorsements underscore the company’s commitment to promoting healthier eating choices for all South Africans. headtopics.com

Within the B-well range, consumers will find a number of variants, each developed to meet consumer demand for delicious, allergen-free, vegan-friendly products. The original four mayonnaise variants are Original Tangy, Thick & Creamy, Reduced Oil, which contains 47% less oil than Original Tangy, and Olive & Canola – a premium mayonnaise that brings the subtle flavour of olive oil.

The B-well range is manufactured by Southern Oil (SOILL), a proudly South African company that operates out of Swellendam in the Western Cape. SOILL is the largest buyer of canola in South Africa, working hand in hand with farmers to ensure high yields and excellent quality. The company is proud of its direct impact on job creation as well as on the sustainability of its products, as it uses canola seeds grown locally in the Western Cape, Overberg and Swartland. headtopics.com

