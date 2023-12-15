AVEVA Demonstrates How Data Can Drive Sustainability at COP28

AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, is demonstrating at COP28 how leveraging data in a connected industrial economy can accelerate the path towards a sustainable future. AVEVA is a gold sponsor of the International Chamber of Commerce pavilion within the Blue Zone of the United Nations Conference of the Parties, in Dubai, UAE. AVEVA's leaders are highlighting how digital solutions can minimize CO² emissions and maximize efficiency across the value chain.





