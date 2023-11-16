Automated Transaction Monitoring: A Valuable Tool for Fraud Detection

It’s Fraud Week in South Africa, and it is imperative to spotlight the issue of occupational fraud and explore innovative methods for detection. One such method gaining traction is automated transaction monitoring (ATM) or data analytics. According to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), ATM monitoring is a valuable detection mechanism.

While its report, The Nation’s 2022 Fraud Landscape, indicates that automated monitoring accounts for just 4% of fraud detection, the technology nonetheless holds considerable potential as its use expands. There is the potential for that percentage to increase markedly when combined with management reviews. ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW Traditionally, occupational fraud is often reported through tips or whistleblowing: 55% by employees, 18% by customers, 16% anonymous. However, given the current environment in which potential whistleblowers fear victimisation, organisations need to consider alternative methods to detect and prevent fraud within payroll, procurement, finance and debtor processe

