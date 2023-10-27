Authorities Must Take Immediate Steps to Protect Persons With Albinism Against Discrimination and Advocacy of Hatred Constituting Incitement.

shared on YouTube in April 2023 spreading misinformation about persons with albinism, Amnesty International and the National Albinism Task Force are calling on the South African government to protect persons with albinism in the country against discrimination, hostility and violence.

It is deeply concerning that those with influence in society continue to marginalise and discriminate against persons with albinism. Amnesty International's Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah

We call on everyone in South Africa to stand in solidarity with people with albinism.Chairperson of the National Albinism Task Force in South Africa, Patrick WadulaThere was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later. headtopics.com

In addition, the applicants remain concerned by reports that two people are missing in Kwa Zulu-Natal since the release of this video, as well as the ongoing overall experiences of violence, harm and discrimination against persons with albinism in South Africa.

Section 10 of the Promotion Of Equality And Prevention Of Unfair Discrimination Act, 4 Of 2000 (PEPUDA) provides that no person may publish, propagate, advocate or communicate words based on one or more of the prohibited grounds, against any person, that could reasonably be construed to demonstrate a clear intention to be hurtful; be harmful or to incite harm; and/or or to promote or propagate hatred. headtopics.com

