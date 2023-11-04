Austrian Foreign Minister warns of potential government collapse due to migration problem

Europe’s migration problem could bring down governments, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Saturday, adding that Austria now has the highest per capita burden of migration in continental Europe.

