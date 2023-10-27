Australian firefighters battle fatal bushfire, homes lost

SYDNEY, Australia - Firefighters are struggling to tame a five-day-old bushfire that has killed one person and consumed 32 homes in Australia's eastern state of Queensland, officials said Friday.

Fire crews were now battling about 20 bushfires across the state, said Peter Hollier, acting assistant commissioner of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. One of the most intense - near Tara in the agricultural Western Downs region - had burned through more than 20,000 hectares since it erupted at the start of the week, he told public broadcaster ABC.

The Tara fire had incinerated 32 homes so far, with that number likely to climb as firefighters gained access to scorched areas of bushland, Hollier added. About 250 people who had fled their homes spent Thursday night in council evacuation centres, officials said. headtopics.com

The remains of one unidentified person, believed to belong to a missing man, were found in Tara on Tuesday, Queensland police said."Out of that dry lightning, we're getting new ignitions, new fires," he said, with firefighters racing to douse the outbreaks as temperatures eased after hitting 42 degrees Celsius mid-week.In the neighbouring state of New South Wales, firefighters reported about 58 fires were burning out of control.

Australia is facing its most intense bushfire season since 2019-2020, when a series of infernos raged across the eastern seaboard, razing swathes of forest, killing millions of animals and blanketing cities in noxious smoke. headtopics.com

In September, the national weather bureau confirmed that an El Nino weather pattern was under way, bringing soaring temperatures that risked a severe wildfire season and drought.

