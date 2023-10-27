Australia to restart 'essential' aerial shooting of wild horses

SYDNEY - Australia approved on Friday the aerial shooting of wild horses in one of the country's largest national parks, resuming a contentious practice that authorities described as "essential" to protect native wildlife.

"Threatened native species are in danger of extinction and the entire ecosystem is under threat," she said. "We must take action.Aerial shooting from helicopters was used for a brief period in 2000 when more than 600 wild horses were shot over three days.Those against culling say the horses are part of Australia's national identity, a nostalgic reminder of the days when tough stockmen and women worked in the country's rugged Snowy Mountains.

But early farmers had a less romantic view: they saw the animals as pests that ruined fences and competed with livestock for feed. "The unique and complex ecosystems of the Australian Alps have been trampled for too long," said Jacqui Mumford, head of the Nature Conservation Council, an environmental group. headtopics.com

Australia has up to 400,000 feral horses, according to the Invasive Species Council, a conservation group that has welcomed the decision to resume aerial shooting.

