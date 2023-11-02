Australia all-rounder Marsh returns home from Cricket World Cup for 'personal reasons'

His absence is another blow for Australia ahead of their weekend clash with England in Ahmedabad following Glenn Maxwell being ruled out with concussion after falling off a golf cart.It is not clear whether a replacement will be called up to the 15-man squad.The 32-year-old, Australia's T20 captain, has been in decent form at the World Cup, compiling 225 runs at 37.50 so far.

That was boosted by a classy 121 in a 259-run opening partnership with David Warner against Pakistan. With both Marsh and Maxwell out, Marcus Stoinis or Cameron Green look set to face Jos Buttler's struggling England, who have won just two games from six so far to prop up the 10-team standings.Maxwell is unavailable under concussion protocols after falling off the back of the buggy in the dark after playing a round of golf on Monday as players took a break during the marathon tournament in India.

