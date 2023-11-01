Austerity TIME: Worsening budget deficit confirmed in MTBPS

What does that mean for ordinary South Africans? Well, the country’s public finances are significantly weaker than anyone anticipated. After his main budget speech in February 2023, it turned out Gondongwana’s estimations wereof South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP).

What do you think of South Africa’s growing budget deficit? Cause for concern or understandably considering all the problems the country has faced of late? Be sure to share your thoughts with our audience in the comments section below. And don’t forget to follow us

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: MTBPS: Labour federations expect Godongwana to refrain from 'austerity measures'Trade union federations want Finance Ministerthe minister Enoch Godongwana to protect the public sector when he navigates South Africa's fiscus, and map a way forward for the country's finances.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: MTBPS: What to watch out for – government debt, SEO bailouts and tax reformsThe MTBPS is important because it will provide a clearer picture of government's commitment to fiscal consolidation and potential for economic growth.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: Unions want Gondgwana to consider service delivery when he tables MTBPSTrade union federations Cosatu and Saftu said that the minister must protect the public sector as he attempts to navigate South Africa’s fiscus and map a way forward for the country’s finances.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: MTBPS: Expert warns of borrowing necessity as tax increases off the tableMTBPS: The analyst put infrastructure, along with energy – especially Eskom – as two non-negotiables when it came to spending.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

SABC NEWS ONLİNE: Cosatu calls for greater allocations for public service in MTBPS - SABC NewsFinance Minister to deliver the midterm budget tomorrow.

Source: SABC News Online | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: WC govt calls for service delivery to be made a priority in MTBPSWestern Cape Premier Alan Winde and the province's finance MEC, Mireille Wenger, have urged national government to place the needs of the people above those of the country’s failing SOEs.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »