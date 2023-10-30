Austere budgets and politics make for uneasy bedfellows

It is widely anticipated that the 2023 medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) will largely centre around continued austerity measures and talk of fiscal consolidation – it is apparent that we are halfway through South Africa’s financial year, and we’re missing budgetary targets set in February.

Minister Godongwana appears content to be the most loathed suit in the room, as he embarks on his task of consolidating the fiscus and reigning in public spending. SA Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter received his accolades for the R123 billion net increase in revenue collections earlier this year, and despite his efforts with increased compliance “enforcement” to reduce the tax gap this year, and personal tax collections showing an 8% increase to date, we heed the warnings that company tax revenues are 15% below last year’s run rate.

Lately, there have been troubling accounts of femicide in parts of the country such as the Eastern Cape, attributed to severe hunger being felt by the population.

During the last decade, the state has proved itself incapable of growing the economy anywhere near the 5% targeted in the National Development Plan (NDP). The ruling party is cognisant of South Africa’s yearning for economic expansion and progress. Regrettably, the minister does not have the flexibility to implement demand-side stimulus measures like increased public spending or above inflation public wage increases; as is preferred by the public service sector, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), South African Communist Party (SACP), and the ruling party in an election year.

