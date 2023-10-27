AU Meeting on Sudan Concludes in Ethiopia's Addis Ababa

The meeting which took place in Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, was attended by the two opposing factions of the Forces for, the mainstream FFC-Central Council and the FFC-Democratic Block, the Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party and the Communist Party of Sudan, militia leaders who signed the Juba Peace Agreement with the Sudanese government in October 2020, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu and the mainstream Sudan Liberation Movement under the...

The committee meeting concluded with the general command of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) announcing its agreement to reinitiate the negotiating process with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in response to a"generous invitation" from the two mediating countries, Saudi Arabia and the U.S., operating within the Jeddah platform.

The Civil Front to Stop the War in Sudan concluded its preparatory meeting this morning, reaching a preliminary agreement to hold the founding conference for the Civil Front in… Delegations from both the SAF and RSF arrived in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah today, in preparation for the resumption of negotiations. This development received a warm welcome… headtopics.com

Talks between Sudan's warring factions will resume Thursday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, with a focus on securing access for humanitarian aid to reach beleaguered civilians, according…

