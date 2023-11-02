Atrocities Mar Ceasefire Anniversary

The parties also agreed to establish an African Union monitoring mechanism to oversee the agreement. But the African Union's effort has focused mainly on During the past year, the warring parties have continued to commit human rights abuses in Tigray in violation of the November agreement's pledge to protect civilians, Human Rights Watch said. Eritrean forces have carried out killings,The armed conflict that began in northern Ethiopia in November 2020 displaced millions of people and left them in need of humanitarian assistance, partly the result of a nearly two-yearon the Tigray region.

A 24-year-old woman in the North Gondar Zone in the Amhara region said:"People are getting killed and arrested. Things are much worse. I don't feel safe right now. No one is feeling safe."by the UN-mandated inquiry, the International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia (ICHREE), highlighted the staggering scale of abuses during the two-year conflict.

With victims of human rights violations expressing a lack of trust in domestic institutions, and as violence continues in the country, the UN and concerned governments should maintain pressure on the Ethiopian government to deliver on its commitments to ensure that civilians are protected and to set clear benchmarks for ensuring victims' access to justice, Human Rights Watch said.

"Governments supporting Ethiopia's fragile truce cannot afford to look away as crises in Ethiopia mount," Bader said."Ethiopia's many victims deserve a future that is not marred by recurring abuses and impunity."

