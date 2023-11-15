Atiku Urges Opposition Parties to Challenge Ruling APC

Atiku, who decried what he described as a gradual slide of Nigeria into a one-party state, said the opposition parties needed to come together to challenge the ruling APC to save Nigeria's democracy. Atiku made the call in Abuja on Tuesday when he hosted the national executive committee of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) led by its national president, Yabagi Sani.

IPAC is a platform of all Nigerian political parties, but the ruling parties at every given time have excluded themselves from the group. Atiku, who decried what he described as a gradual slide of Nigeria into a one-party state, said the opposition parties needed to come together to challenge the ruling APC to save Nigeria's democracy. He recently criticised President Tinubu's appointment of APC members and loyalists as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), positions which the Nigerian constitution stipulates must be occupied by only non-partisan persons. "We have all seen how the APC is increasingly turning Nigeria into a dictatorship of one party.

