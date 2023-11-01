At halfway point, next challenges loom for ECB's Lagarde

Meanwhile geopolitical instability, particularly the potential fallout from the Israel-Hamas war, could trigger"another sharp rise in gas and oil prices that would push inflation upwards", Eric Dor, director of economic studies at IESEGThe 20-nation currency club's economy shrank by 0.1 percent in the third quarter as consumers and businesses reeled from higher borrowing costs.

The coming shifts could"make it very difficult" for the ECB to maintain its two-percent inflation goal in the future, Dor added.Ever since she took on the job in November 2019, Lagarde's"diplomatic skills" have proved"very useful" in smoothing over tensions after the ECB's 25-member governing council was left deeply divided at the end of predecessor Mario Draghi's term, Dor said.

Lagarde, a former French finance minister and head of the International Monetary Fund, steered the ECB"safely through stormy times in the first half of her term", said Koehler-Geib, praising the quick decision to launch PEPP.

Lagarde initially insisted the surge in consumer price growth would be temporary, and stuck to the ECB's line that rates would stay low until a pre-pandemic asset purchasing scheme had ended in mid-2022.That stance became harder to hold after Russia's war in Ukraine sparked an energy crisis that pushed eurozone inflation to record highs."I should have been bolder," she said.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.