Asylum Seekers in Rwanda Fear Reprisals for Speaking Out

We're standing on a patch of wasteland in Rwanda's capital Kigali. It's surrounded by trees to hide us from prying eyes. Mohammed came to this country seeking asylum. He says he fled to Rwanda from Ethiopia, where he had been taking refuge until agents from his home country attempted to kidnap him.

Mohammed says life in Kigali has been difficult, but he is so scared of reprisals for speaking to a journalist that he's asked me not to disclose his real name or the name of his home country, except that it is in Africa. For days we've been trying to get an asylum seeker living in Rwanda to speak to us on the record. Time and again people agree, and then mysteriously become unavailable, often after being visited by a 'community leader'. 'The authorities don't say no, but everything is 'tomorrow', or 'come back next month'. It's been almost one year that they haven't given it to me.' I had been speaking to Mohammed as the High Court in London was considering the legality of the UK government's controversial plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda

