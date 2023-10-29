Asief Mohamed’s investment journey: The good, the bad, and the best

Download the free LiSTN audio app on Google Play, Apple or here.

Asief, thank you so much for your time today. First of all, give us a bit of background. Where did you grow up and when were you first exposed to investments? As they say, those are very expensive school fees, but the best school fees I’ve ever paid, and I’ve learned not to buy a share on a tip at all.ASIEF MOHAMED: I was about 23 or 24 years old then. That was the first time, but nevertheless a very good learning experience. The next time was how I got into the investment industry through the back door, not through the front door, as they call it.

Then, because they didn’t have anything for me to do and they asked me what I wanted to do, I said I really wanted to go into investments. I only discovered that industry around then when I came back to Cape Town. I didn’t know it existed. And then I joined the investments division and did the Chartered Financial Analyst programme. headtopics.com

RYK VAN NIEKERK: That’s an interesting choice and it shaped your whole career. We’re going to talk about Aeon a bit later because you went on your own, you started your own asset management business. But after you made the mistake by believing a tip and investing based on a tip – and it is very, very dangerous to do so – how did your investment approach change, and what did you do to become more successful as an investor? I’m talking here in your personal capacity.

I need to emphasise that the mistakes I made were actually a good learning ground for making sure that you know what you invest in. You invest in solid companies that have good growth prospects, which have quality management that you can trust. That’s key.And also as I did the Chartered Financial qualification right from the beginning, I realised that share prices tell you a lot. headtopics.com

