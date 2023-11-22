Asian Stocks Retreat from 2-1/2-Month Highs as Dollar Gains Support

Asian stocks backed away from 2-1/2-month highs on Wednesday and the dollar found support as investors' tempered some of their earlier enthusiasm about the prospect of an end to U.S. interest rate hikes.





Asian stocks stuttered ahead of Fed: Frail yen in focusAsian stocks stuttered on Wednesday ahead of a keenly-awaited policy decision from the Federal Reserve later in the day.

Dollar fell as Treasury yields retreat: SA Rand strengthenedThe U.S. dollar fell against a basket of currencies, tracking a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields from the 5% level hit earlier in the session.

UN retreat from Mali in disarray as violence surgesBefore United Nations peacekeepers hurriedly abandoned their base in Kidal in northern Mali on Tuesday, they made a costly call: with insurgents stationed nearby, they destroyed sensitive equipment to avoid it falling into the wrong hands, the U.N. said.

Actress Mercy Isiyop Apologises Over Blunder At Police Retreat'I acknowledge and understand the importance of the National anthem, and I am deeply sorry. I regret that I fell short in upholding the respect and reverence that it deserves from the Nigerian police.'

The US jobs report deepens dollar retreatSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Mideast crisis and weak growth weigh on Asian marketsAsian markets recovered ground on Tuesday with traders weighed down by unpredictability over the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and key earnings and economic data releases expected later in the week.

