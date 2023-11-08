Asian shares trade in tight ranges as US stocks tick higher

Shares in Asia traded in tight ranges on Thursday after US stocks ticked higher and Treasuries fell on data showing US consumers expect inflation to persist. Equities slid in Australia, Hong Kong and China, while those in South Korea edged higher. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday.

that Beijing included distressed builders Country Garden Holdings and Sino-Ocean Group in a draft list of builders eligible for financial support, the latest move to plug an estimated $446-billion shortfall needed to ease the housing crisis. A gauge of property stocks is on track for its best week since early September. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% on Wednesday, ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, resuming a November rally that has lifted the index around 8%, on track for its best month since July last year. US futures were little changed in early Asian tradin





dailymaverick » / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asian shares hit 11-month low on Middle East anxiety, surging yieldsAsian shares hit 11-month low on Friday as fears of a regional conflict in the Middle East intensified.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Asian shares rallied by hopes of early rate cuts: Rand gains againAsian shares rallied for a fourth straight session on Monday after markets priced in earlier rate cuts in the United States and Europe.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Thunderstorms Could Delay Psyche Asteroid Mission Launch on Thursday – NASA EngineerSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »

Thursday's weather: Widespread showers and thundershowers expected countrywideThursday's weather: Widespread showers and thundershowers expected countrywide

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Daily Horoscope: Here’s what’s in store for you today – Thursday, 12 October 2023Wondering what the day has in store for your star sign? Here's a quick glance at your daily horoscopes, motivational quote and more!

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »

Tshwane: Here’s the updated load shedding schedule for ThursdayEskom is currently implementing Stage 2 load shedding. If you live in Tshwane, find the updated schedule below.

Source: TheSAnews - 🏆 25. / 59 Read more »