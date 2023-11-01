As state debt grows, government eyes Eskom loan amendments

Pieterse later noted that although Eskom has generally been good in sticking to the conditions laid out in the debt relief, the treasury is watching whether the utility goes through with the sale of its finance company.

Although the relief to Eskom is considered necessary, it also has had the effect of increasing government debt. Meanwhile, Eskom’s financial position has deteriorated markedly, with the power utility yesterday reporting its largest-ever financial loss. The net loss of R23.9 billion in 2022-23, up from R11.9 billion net loss reported for the previous financial year, was posted as the country reels from what has been the worst year of load-shedding on record.

With low economic growth flagged as a major risk to the country’s fiscal outlook, the MTBPS signals measures that will be taken by the government to boost infrastructure investments.

South Africa Headlines Read more: MAİLANDGUARDİAN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Relief for motorists as fuel prices decreaseAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Cold, cloudy and wet Gauteng on Monday and TuesdayAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: ITB withdraws appeal in residential leases caseAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: The Macallan unveils the artistry of Harmony Intense Arabica at exclusive Johannesburg eventAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Meyiwa trial: ‘Accused was coerced into making confession’Africa's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

MAİLANDGUARDİAN: Springboks score SA a public holiday…in DecemberAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »