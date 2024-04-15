AS Roma Star Evan Ndicka Collapses During Match

AS Roma star Evan Ndicka had to be stretchered off the field after collapsing during his side's Serie match against Udinese .

Roma defender Evan Ndicka had to be carried off the field by a stretcher after he collapsed during his side's Serie A encounter against Udinese on Sunday. , the 24-year-old underwent an electrocardiogram after he was taken to the locker room, with the test said to have ruled out heart problems as the cause of his collapse.

Giallorossi boss Daniele De Rossi and his side visited the 2023 AFCON winner at the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Udine before returning to Rome.

AS Roma Evan Ndicka Collapse Serie A Udinese

