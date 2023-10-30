Aryna Sabalenka slams WTA finals’ safety

World number one Aryna Sabalenka said she feels “disrespected” by tennis’ governing body and claimed the hastily-built court being used for the WTA Finals at the Mexican resort of Cancun is “not safe”.

Sabalenka eased past Greece’s Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-1 in her group-stage opener on Sunday but that didn’t prevent her from taking aim at the organisation.“I have to say that I am very disappointed with the WTA and the experience so far at the WTA Finals,” the 25-year-old from Belarus wrote on Instagram.

“As a player I feel disrespected by the WTA. I think most of us do. This is not the level of organisation we expect for the Finals.Sabalenka claimed players were not allowed to practice on the court until the day before the opening.Cancun was only confirmed as the host city of the prestigious season-ending championship on September 7 after Saudi Arabia had reportedly been lined up to stage the event. headtopics.com

Instead, the tournament has returned to Mexico for the second time in three years, after Guadalajara hosted in 2021.“I definitely want to show my appreciation for the local tournament organisers, everyone that built the court at the last minute, and everyone that’s working here at the event,” she wrote.On court on Sunday, Sabalenka, who captured this year’s Australian Open title, fired six aces and 17 winners while saving all five break points she faced to dispatch Sakkari.

American Jessica Pegula defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-2 in 83 minutes in the other singles group stage match at the $9 million outdoor hardcourt showdown. Two groups of four players will compete in round-robin matches through Friday with the two top finishers in each group advancing to Saturday’s semi-finals. The final will be next Sunday. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Sabalenka dominates Sakkari in WTA finals openerTop-ranked Aryna Sabalenka made a resounding statement at the WTA Finals by overpowering Greece's Maria Sakkari in a group-stage opener. Read more ⮕

Bafana take a step forward ahead of AFCON finalsBafana take a step forward ahead of AFCON finals Read more ⮕

Princess Charlene and Albert share rare PDA moment at rugby finalsAmid swirling rumours about the state of their marriage, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's PDA encounter silenced sceptics. Read more ⮕

Ferrari 499P Modificata: Limited-series sports prototypeFerrari presented the Ferrari 499P Modificata, a limited-series car for non-competitive track use, at Ferrari World Finals. Read more ⮕

Springboks’ fans: ‘All Blacks, young Codie Taylor will avenge his father in a few years’Springboks' fans took to social media to respond to the All Blacks' Codie Taylor and son's viral photo after losing the finals. Read more ⮕

Al Ahly Boss Slams Players After Sundowns LossAl Ahly Boss Slams Players After Sundowns Loss Read more ⮕