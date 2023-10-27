Artists voice out their displeasure over Samas event fiasco

The KZN government announced this week the decision to abandon its plan to host the Samas ceremony in Durban next month.

Zakes Bantwini and DJ Tira are some of the artists that have expressed their opinions on the Samas fiasco. Pictures: zkaesbantwini,djtira/Instagram) have been marred by politics this week, with little word from the artists themselves; this could be out of fear of being ostracised but the likes of Zakes Bantwini and DJ Tira have expressed their dissatisfaction with the cancellation of the awards.

This week the ANC provincial chairperson and economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Siboniso Duma announced the decision to abandon its controversial R28 million plan to host the Samas ceremony in Durban next month. headtopics.com

Few artists have shared their opinions on the whole situation, as though waiting to see how the whole thing will pan out. But veteran musos began speaking in the last few days when it was confirmed that the awards will no longer be taking place in KZN next month.

"I feel really bad for artists that got their first nominations this year. Samas encourage us to work even harder. I remember Big Nuz losing to Bricks with Ubala and came back the following year with Umlilo and cleaned at the Samas. This is a big loss for KZN."That's a very tough call.

Since the announcement from the KZN government, the awards organisers have been on a campaign on social media of protecting the Samas.

