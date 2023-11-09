Artificial Lakes in South Africa Not Properly Managed, Says Expert

Artificial lakes like Hartbeespoort must be treated and managed as semi-natural lake ecosystems to keep them healthy and support demands made on them such as raw potable water and recreational use. He said that with minor exceptions, this is not the case in South Africa, especially in Gauteng and North West and to a degree in KwaZulu-Natal. Effluents, are conveyed to downstream reservoirs.

Given the country’s arid circumstances, these effluent return flows are part of the water required for reuse. This would all be absolutely fine if South African wastewaters were treated to appropriate levels, but they are not. The treatment requirements for nutrients in these effluents are sentinel examples serve as little more than maturation or oxidation pond extensions of the wastewater treatment plants discharging into their influent rivers

