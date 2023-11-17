Art X Lagos 2023 Records Huge Success Despite Economic Challenges

Despite the economic challenges across Africa, the 2023 edition of Art X Lagos — an international art fair that showcases innovative contemporary and modern art by African artists — recorded a huge success, with 10 art galleries and more than 30 artists presenting their works to the public. Art X Cinema also premiered with 15 filmmakers. The founder of Art X Lagos, Tokini Peterside-Schwebig, expressed satisfaction with the results and the support from collectors and galleries.

