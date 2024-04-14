Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Watkins hits the post in goalless draw

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Kai Havertz of Arsenal looks dejected after conceding their teams second goal which was scored by Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa The Gunners made three changes to the side that drew with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg, as Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Oleksandr Zinchenko were recalled.

Villa were patiently waiting for their chances on counter-attacks and with five minutes left of the first stanza, Ollie Watkins came very close to breaking the deadlock with a diagonal shot that came off the inside part of the post and somehow ricocheted wide. Unai Emery's men started the second stanza strongly and after shading the possession stakes, around the hour-mark, Youri Tielemans was unfortunate not to break the deadlock with a curling shot that ricocheted off the post and the crossbar at the same time.

However, the Gunners collapsed, as Leon Bailey broke the deadlock for Villa six minutes before time with a finish at the back post after a teasing cross by Lucas Digne.

Arsenal Aston Villa Goalless Draw Premier League Emirates Stadium Ollie Watkins

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Soccer_Laduma / 🏆 22. in ZA

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Football-mad Prince William and Prince George spotted cheering on their beloved Aston VillaFootball-mad Prince William and Prince George spotted cheering on their beloved Aston Villa

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Foden's hat-trick leads Manchester City to victory over Aston VillaPhil Foden shines in the absence of Haaland and De Bruyne as Manchester City defeats Aston Villa 4-1. City closes the gap to one point behind league leaders Arsenal.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Manchester City Defeats Aston Villa 4-1 to Keep Title Hopes AliveManchester City secured a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa, maintaining their chances of winning the Premier League title. Despite the absence of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne, Pep Guardiola's team dominated the match with goals from Rodri Hernandez and others.

Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »

Villa held by West Ham after VAR dramaWelcome to live coverage of the English Premier League match between West Ham and Aston Villa.

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

Aston Martin poaches Bentley CEO in new shake upBritish luxury car brand Aston Martin Lagonda on Friday said Adrian Hallmark would become its chief executive, poaching him from German-owned peer Bentley where he has stepped down as CEO.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Gemfields slips, Bell lifts and Aston Martin poaches Bentley's bossBusiness brief | Gemfields slips, Bell lifts and Aston Martin poaches Bentley's boss

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »