Arsenal vs Aston Villa: Watkins hits the post in goalless draw

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Kai Havertz of Arsenal looks dejected after conceding their teams second goal which was scored by Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa The Gunners made three changes to the side that drew with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first-leg, as Gabriel Jesus, Leandro Trossard and Oleksandr Zinchenko were recalled.
Villa were patiently waiting for their chances on counter-attacks and with five minutes left of the first stanza, Ollie Watkins came very close to breaking the deadlock with a diagonal shot that came off the inside part of the post and somehow ricocheted wide. Unai Emery's men started the second stanza strongly and after shading the possession stakes, around the hour-mark, Youri Tielemans was unfortunate not to break the deadlock with a curling shot that ricocheted off the post and the crossbar at the same time.
However, the Gunners collapsed, as Leon Bailey broke the deadlock for Villa six minutes before time with a finish at the back post after a teasing cross by Lucas Digne.
Arsenal Aston Villa Goalless Draw Premier League Emirates Stadium Ollie Watkins
