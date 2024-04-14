Arsenal's Title Challenge Suffers Blow in Defeat Against Aston Villa

Arsenal ’s Spanish manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans on the pitch after the English Premier League football match against Aston VIlla at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday. – Villa won the game 2-0. title challenge suffered a hammer blow in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa .Arteta’s side would have gone back to the top of the table with a victory at the Emirates Stadium.
Facing the prospect of blowing the lead in the title race for a second successive campaign, Arteta issued a plea for his team to stick together. “We had one of the best performances we had all season in the first half. It should have been three or four. We couldn’t do it in the second half, the momentum shifted.Held to a 2-2 draw by Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday, Arsenal now head to Germany for the second leg on Wednesday looking to stop their season falling apart.
Arsenal Title Challenge Defeat Aston Villa English Premier League Manchester City
South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »
Source: Soccer_Laduma - 🏆 22. / 63 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »
Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »
Source: KickOffMagazine - 🏆 36. / 51 Read more »