Arrows mentor warns Chiefs against special treatment

The up-and-coming mentor, Khenyeza addressed the media ahead of their DStv Premiership match on Saturday, saying Arrows aim to secure all the points.With three points on offer, Chiefs are desperate to return to winning ways following a loss to Cape Town City prior to the FIFA international break.

After their return from the short recess, Chiefs were dispatched by another KZN side, AmaZulu in the Carling Knockout Cup last weekend.Heading to the Khenyeza-guided Arrows, Chiefs are under a new technical team which is led by Cavin Johnson who was named as the interim coach after Moilefi Ntseki’s sacking.The former Chiefs and Arrows striker, Khenyeza warns that his former employers will be treated like any other PSL team, suggesting they are not special.

Khenyeza said there’s no need for Arrows to tap into a different zone mentally to prepare for a match against the popular Chiefs. “I’m not aware of the game we’re about to play counting for six points, because everyone keeps saying it’s a big game – so maybe we can get six points from just this game,” Arrows mentor, Khenyeza says per“To me, this is just another game. They’re not going to get any special treatment in comparison to other teams.KHENYEZA ON WHAT MAKES HIS SIDE TICK AHEAD OF CHIEFS CONTEST headtopics.com

Looking at the previous meetings between the two clubs, the clashes have always been packed with entertainment and are unpredictable.The KZN-born Arrows mentor adds that his troops are a solid unit and are capable of beating Chiefs at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.

Furthermore, Abafana Bes’thende have won three and lost two of their last five battles against Amakhosi, with the last encounter producing five goals as the KZN side claimed a 3-2 win. “I think we’ve been working together for quite a while now, so it’s very easy to co-ordinate how much effort the players put in, as well as their discipline,” adds the 41-year-old mentor.“They understand that a lot of it rests on their shoulders in terms of responsibility, and we’re just here to guide them – that’s it.” headtopics.com

Read more:

TheSAnews »

Bullish Arrows skipper: Nothing special about ChiefsBullish Golden Arrows skipper Nduduzo Sibiya is unfazed by Kaizer Chiefs and says there is nothing special about the Soweto giants. Read more ⮕

“We will prove to Arrows what Chiefs are made of”Kaizer Chiefs winger Keagan Dolly says high-flying Golden Arrows 'will be thinking we are down and out' when the two sides meet on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Why this Kaizer Chiefs trio SHOULD pick up yellow cards against ArrowsKaizer Chiefs have a trio of players walking a suspension tightrope. They might be best served getting that out the way now, here's why. Read more ⮕

Ex-Chiefs coach: What Johnson needs to succeed at ChiefsEx-Chiefs coach: What Johnson needs to succeed at Chiefs Read more ⮕

Calvin Johnson makes a promise to Kaizer ChiefsCalvin Johnson’s first assignment as Chiefs coach is a DStv Premiership clash away to Golden Arrows on Saturday. Read more ⮕

Pirates to headline Durban Carling Knockout double-headerThe Buccaneers will face Richards Bay in their last eight game, followed by a KwaZulu-Natal derby between AmaZulu and Golden Arrows Read more ⮕