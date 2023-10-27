Arrows mentor warns Chiefs against special treatment

The up-and-coming mentor, Khenyeza addressed the media ahead of their DStv Premiership match on Saturday, saying Arrows aim to secure all the points.With three points on offer, Chiefs are desperate to return to winning ways following a loss to Cape Town City prior to the FIFA international break.
After their return from the short recess, Chiefs were dispatched by another KZN side, AmaZulu in the Carling Knockout Cup last weekend.Heading to the Khenyeza-guided Arrows, Chiefs are under a new technical team which is led by Cavin Johnson who was named as the interim coach after Moilefi Ntseki’s sacking.The former Chiefs and Arrows striker, Khenyeza warns that his former employers will be treated like any other PSL team, suggesting they are not special.
Khenyeza said there's no need for Arrows to tap into a different zone mentally to prepare for a match against the popular Chiefs. "I'm not aware of the game we're about to play counting for six points, because everyone keeps saying it's a big game – so maybe we can get six points from just this game," Arrows mentor, Khenyeza says.

"To me, this is just another game. They're not going to get any special treatment in comparison to other teams.

KHENYEZA ON WHAT MAKES HIS SIDE TICK AHEAD OF CHIEFS CONTEST

Looking at the previous meetings between the two clubs, the clashes have always been packed with entertainment and are unpredictable.
Looking at the previous meetings between the two clubs, the clashes have always been packed with entertainment and are unpredictable.The KZN-born Arrows mentor adds that his troops are a solid unit and are capable of beating Chiefs at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale.
Furthermore, Abafana Bes'thende have won three and lost two of their last five battles against Amakhosi, with the last encounter producing five goals as the KZN side claimed a 3-2 win. "I think we've been working together for quite a while now, so it's very easy to co-ordinate how much effort the players put in, as well as their discipline," adds the 41-year-old mentor.

"They understand that a lot of it rests on their shoulders in terms of responsibility, and we're just here to guide them – that's it."