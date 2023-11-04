Arrest Made in Drug Distribution Operation in Limpopo

A joint pro-active tactical network operation codenamed “Domestic” successfully resulted in the arrest of a 56-year-old male suspect on Thursday, 2 November. Law enforcement authorities received vital information regarding the suspect’s involvement in distributing drugs to local dealers within the Bela-Bela policing area, located in the Waterberg District of Limpopo.
The operation was executed in collaboration with the Limpopo Organised Crime unit and the Narcotic Desk, covering a significant stretch of territory. During the operation, the 56-year-old suspect was apprehended, and a subsequent search revealed that he was in possession of a substantial quantity of Nyaope drugs. Specifically, he had 800 sachets of nyaope drugs in his possession, with an estimated street value of R28,000. The suspect was promptly taken into custody. Nyaope is a notorious and highly addictive street drug in South Africa, known for its devastating impact on individuals and communities. Consequently, law enforcement agencies frequently conduct such operations to combat its distribution and use, aiming to safeguard public well-being and security. It’s understood R65 million worth of cocaine was seized on a vessel at a seaport in Gqeberha from Brazil on Thursday
South Africa Headlines
