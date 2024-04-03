Armed men storm house, shoot man and assault wife in Mangweni

Provincial spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdluli told News24 that four armed men wearing balaclavas had stormed into the house on Tuesday night in Mangweni near Komatipoort. 'The man was shot and the wife was assaulted. It is also reported that the couple was robbed of their cellphones, and a charcoal Toyota GD6 bakkie was taken before fleeing the scene,' he said.

'Members of the public who have got information that may assist in the successful arrest of the suspects are urged to call the Crime Stop number 086 00 10111,' Mdluli said. 'We condemn crime as an organisation. We will work with the police so that those people are arrested. We will now allow the law to take its course. We send our condolences to the family. We will go and visit the family later so we can establish the funeral details,' Manzini added

