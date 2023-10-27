'Armed and dangerous' Army reservist still at large after US mass shooting

LEWISTON - An urgent police dragnet entered its second day late Thursday for a man accused of gunning down 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the US state of Maine, as President Joe Biden mourned "yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting."

Governor Janet Mills said the suspect was "considered armed and dangerous, and police advised that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances." State police warned "please come outside" and "we don't want anyone to get hurt" over a loudspeaker near the home, but later said the warnings were routine and not confirmation that Card was inside."I would have never expected that from him," he told AFP of Card.

"And as soon as I turned and saw it was not a balloon and he was holding a weapon, I just booked it down the lane and I slid basically into where the pins are and climbed up into the machine and was on top of the machines for about 10 minutes until the cops got there," he said. headtopics.com

Biden called Maine's governor to offer federal support, and ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff at the White House and all government buildings. In surveillance images of Card at the bowling alley, he appeared calm and composed as he moved through the doorway with his rifle raised.

