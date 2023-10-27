'Armed and dangerous': Army reservist Robert Card still at large after US mass shooting

An urgent police dragnet entered its second day late on Thursday for a man accused of gunning down 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in the US state of Maine, as US President Joe Biden mourned"yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting".

A wide area around Lewiston remained locked down more than 24 hours after Card allegedly went on a rampage, culminating in the deadliest mass shooting this year in America. Maine mass shootings: At least 22 people killed, 50 to 60 wounded in US gun attacks

Card was seen in surveillance footage pointing a semi-automatic rifle as he walked into the Just-in-Time bowling alley on Wednesday. State police warned"please come outside" and"we don't want anyone to get hurt" over a loudspeaker near the home, but later said the warnings were routine and not confirmation that Card was inside.Joseph Walker, a manager at the Schemengees Bar and Grille, was among those killed the night before, his father Leroy Walker told NBC News."We were up all night. We didn't know where to go, who to turn to," he said. headtopics.com

Hundreds of police in military-style camouflage gear and FBI agents flooded the search zone in what Lewiston police chief David St Pierre called"an all-hands-on-deck approach". "Once again, our nation is in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting," he said.

Police and rescuers reportedly arrived at the bowling alley at about 19:15 in response to an active shooter, and then received reports of another shooting at the Schemengees Bar and Grille. Officers located a"vehicle of interest" - a white sport utility vehicle - in Lisbon, a town around 12km from Lewiston. headtopics.com

