Arguments in Life Life Esidimeni case continues - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports, world,

Legal representatives for Life Esidimeni NGOs will continue arguments in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria this morning.

The inquest which resumed last Thursday seeks to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable for the deaths of the 144 mentally-ill patients during their relocation from Life Esidimeni facilities in June 2016.

The legal representatives of the families of deceased patients say there’s sufficient evidence to prosecute those responsible for their deaths.Christine Nxumalo, whose relative was one of the victims, is optimistic that the court will hold more officials accountable. headtopics.com

“As a family, we would have loved more people being charged with a more serious charge. But Section 27 is representing us. And what they did is the best that they could do. Not forgetting the amount of people and hours that they had to spend. I will be very curious to see when the other lawyers come forward,” adds Nxumalo.

