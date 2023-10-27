Are you ready for Summer? Check out Fitflop’s Lulu Collection!

FitFlop has a Lulu to suit any outfit, for any occasion! – We all know the catchphrase, “suffer for beauty”, but FitFlop has made sure that every wear ensures nothing but comfort. FitFlop, provides footwear that is both comfortable and stylish, and their Lulu Collection embodies this perfectly. With an emphasis on foot-friendly design and simple, yet, sophisticated aesthetics, FitFlop continues to embody their slogan, “Made for living in”.

The Lulu Crystal is a star in this collection, featuring a timeless triangular vamp, softly padded uppers, and a soft microfiber toe-post. These sandals boast FitFlop’s legendary super cushioning and pressure-diffusing Microwobbleboard™ midsoles, providing unparalleled comfort for day-to-evening wear.The Lulu sandals are functional for any and every occasion, all you have to do is, pick your favourite design.

Another option for a night out, or a more elegant outfit, The Lulu Final Crystal, Glitz and Opul take comfort to the next level, and let’s not forget that it’s triangular vamp is wrapped with sparkling tonal micro-‘crystals’ These glamorous options seamlessly transition from day to night, offering a touch of sophistication and elegance at every step. headtopics.com

The FitFlop Lulu Collection redefines comfort, making it the perfect choice for those who demand both style and ease in their footwear choices. With its timeless elegance and unbeatable comfort, the Lulu Collection is sure to become your new go-to footwear.

