Are Smart Cities the Best Urban Development Models for Developing Countries?

ARE SMART CITIES the best urban development models for cities in developing countries? Can Namibia afford to create a smart city, particularly when the national broadband policy has not been implemented, nor is there equitable internet access and quality in Windhoek? Smart cities have been key drivers of inequality and environmental degradation. More and more urban designs are catering for the rich, while ignoring the poor and marginalised.

Federico Cugurullo, an assistant professor in smart and sustainable urbanism, outlines the real reason for smart cities. "Smart cities are philosophical ideas, whose real objective is to replicate traditional capitalist strategies of urbanisation."There are examples of smart cities that have created wider inequality gaps and destroyed the ecological environment of a city. These cities include Abu Dhabi, Rio de Janeiro, Manchester, Detroit and Ordo





