HEAD TOPICS

Are corgis good with cats?

 / Source: TheSAnews

Corgis can get along with cats with proper socialization. They have herding instincts due to their history as herding dogs.

Source

TheSAnews

With the right training and introduction, Corgis and cats can live harmoniously.

Image: Krasimir Georgiev/PexelsThey have herding instincts due to their history as herding dogs.These instincts can sometimes lead to chasing or herding behavior when they encounter cats.Do you have a pet video or picture you’d like to share with The South African?

South Africa Headlines

Read more:TheSAnews »

WATCH: Leopard takes a stroll along Western Cape dam wallTalk about being at the right place at the right time! An employee at the Wemmershoek Dam captured an elusive leopard on video. Read more ⮕

Reader letter: Take-along readingReader letter: Take-along reading Read more ⮕

Yellow level 2 warning issued for damaging waves along WC coastThe South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between Lambert's Bay and Plettenberg Bay, from today at 10am until Saturday, 28 October at 12am. Read more ⮕

Why do cats and dogs rarely get along?Some pets share a home, spend time together, and rarely have conflicts, aside from playful interactions - but not cats and dogs. Read more ⮕

Two Tanzanians and one South African among Hamas hostages, says IsraelSouth Africa has not commented on reports its national was seized, along with the unnamed Tanzanians. Read more ⮕

Weather update: High fire danger and heatwave conditions expected on ThursdayFine and hot weather conditions are expected along the east coast, while drizzle is expected along the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Read more ⮕