Are corgis good with cats?

With the right training and introduction, Corgis and cats can live harmoniously.

Image: Krasimir Georgiev/PexelsThey have herding instincts due to their history as herding dogs.These instincts can sometimes lead to chasing or herding behavior when they encounter cats.Do you have a pet video or picture you’d like to share with The South African?

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

WATCH: Leopard takes a stroll along Western Cape dam wallTalk about being at the right place at the right time! An employee at the Wemmershoek Dam captured an elusive leopard on video. Read more ⮕

Reader letter: Take-along readingReader letter: Take-along reading Read more ⮕

Yellow level 2 warning issued for damaging waves along WC coastThe South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves between Lambert's Bay and Plettenberg Bay, from today at 10am until Saturday, 28 October at 12am. Read more ⮕

Why do cats and dogs rarely get along?Some pets share a home, spend time together, and rarely have conflicts, aside from playful interactions - but not cats and dogs. Read more ⮕

Two Tanzanians and one South African among Hamas hostages, says IsraelSouth Africa has not commented on reports its national was seized, along with the unnamed Tanzanians. Read more ⮕

Weather update: High fire danger and heatwave conditions expected on ThursdayFine and hot weather conditions are expected along the east coast, while drizzle is expected along the escarpment of Mpumalanga. Read more ⮕