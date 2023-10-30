Archaeologists Unearth a Medieval Skeleton With ‘Iron Man’ Prosthetic Hand

An amazing archaeological find in Freising, Germany, includes a medieval skeleton with a complicated iron prosthetic hand. The 15th-century grave provides significant evidence of early prosthetic technology and medical ingenuity. The Bavarian State Office for Monument Preservation revealed the discovery during excavation work at the Church of St George. Carbon dating indicates that the man, who was between the ages of 30 and 50, lived and died between 1450 and 1620.

Researchers discovered gauze-like cloth inside the iron prosthetic, which was most likely employed as padding for the amputee's hand stump. Notably, a thumb bone was attached to the prosthetic's inside side, showing that the patient had kept his thumb after amputation. While this find is amazing, it is not unique in history. In Central Europe, there are roughly 50 known prosthetic devices from the late Middle Ages and early modern period.

