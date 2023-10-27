Apps that guide you through therapy: Is digital therapeutics the future of mental healthcare?

Discovery Health CEO Dr Ryan Noach takes a look at the role digital therapeutics could play in enhancing the delivery of healthcare to patients. Using software to guide patients through therapy, for example, has already proven to be beneficial. Could this be the future of mental healthcare?

How do we get evidence-based, clinically validated, and affordable mental healthcare services to many, many more people as fast as possible? Does the answer lie in digital therapeutics or"DTx"? DTx are clinically validated treatments carrying approvals by local regulatory authorities, just like medicines. These tools are accessed through smart devices - and sometimes connected to IoT (internet of things) devices. They must be recommended (think,"prescribed") by a registered health professional. As patients use DTx, their healthcare providers can monitor their compliance and progress, thereby enriching clinical management.

Indeed, digital healthcare technologies have been available for years. Yet, it was the pressure brought to bear by the Covid-19 pandemic to extend access to healthcare through virtual channels to limit the spread of infection that accelerated the uptake of and evolution of these platforms. Now, they're attracting attention in dealing with another global health crisis - the explosion of mental illness. headtopics.com

Representative of the South African mental health trends, data shows that from 2018 to 2022, mental illness increased in prevalence by almost 20% among Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) members. Mental illness now affects 13.5% of scheme members and 60% of members are diagnosed with depression - the condition growing in prevalence faster than any other and accounting for 57% of direct scheme spend on mental health services. This is why we've explored the option of support for depression through DTx, to complement the mental healthcare offerings provided to scheme members.

