Appointment of Johannesburg City Manager Declared Unconstitutional

The appointment of Floyd Brink as Johannesburg City manager has been declared unconstitutional and invalid. In a ruling handed down on Tuesday morning at the Gauteng High Court, acting Judge Steven Budlender ordered the City of Johannesburg to reverse Brink’s appointment. In addition, Brink was implicated in a forensic report commissioned by the city that found he had committed various acts of misconduct during his time as the acting city manager.

The court application to challenge his appointment was brought by the Democratic Alliance

