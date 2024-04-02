Appointment of Deputy Public Protector Process to Start Afresh

The process of appointing the Deputy Public Protector will start afresh. That’s the decision of the portfolio committee on Justice and Correctional Services. This follows legal advice that thehas demonstrated a conflict of interest and bias. That’s after she failed to declare that she knew two of the candidates out of the seven that were interviewed. Members of the committee, except Mkhwebane, agree that the process is tainted and is open to possible litigation.

This is after Mkhwebane participated in the interviews but failed to declare that she knew two of the candidates. They are Adv Shadrack Tebeile who is representing Mkhwebane probono, while Ponatshego Mogaladi works in the office of the Public Protecto

