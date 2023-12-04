We’re taking a look now at state-owned entities and appointing the right individuals for state-owned entities. I’m joined by Professor Parmi Natesan, who is the chief executive officer at the Institute of Directors in South Africa (IoDSA), to take a look at this. Prof Natesan, good day, thanks so much for taking the time. How do we ensure that we appoint the right people at any entity, not just state-owned entities? Good afternoon.

I think it’s something we’ve been speaking about for a very long time because directorship is quite a serious role played within organisations and we’ve seen the consequences where it isn’t done properly or serious errors are made, misconduct and so on. So I think it’s really important to consider what competencies are being sought before appointments are made





Moneyweb » / 🏆 5. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

British botanists murder trial: ISIS-linked individuals want permission to attend court proceedingsBritish botanists murder trial: ISIS-linked individuals want permission to attend court proceedings

Source: News24 - 🏆 4. / 80 Read more »

The top 10 car brands and models that South Africans are buying right nowThese are the 10 best-selling car brands and models in South Africa as of the end of October 2023.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

The Highest Paying Careers In South Africa Right NowSouth African and global news updates with a twist. 2oceansvibe is South Africa’s biggest solely owned online news platform with local and world news updates.

Source: 2oceansvibe - 🏆 43. / 51 Read more »

Is Rassie Erasmus the right fit for Boks heading towards 2027?Unless Rassie Erasmus is going to sign on with the Springboks until 2027, there is no point for him to coach the team up to 2025.

Source: TheCitizen_News - 🏆 6. / 75 Read more »

Russia Respects Right of Central Asian Nations to Develop Ties With EuropeSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »

Choosing the right forex broker: What sets HFM apart from the competitionTop multi-asset broker HFM provides clients with access to a wide range of tools and platforms in the foreign exchange market.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »