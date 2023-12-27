Apple to Launch Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset in February

Production of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset is ramping up in China, with a launch planned for February. Apple has urged software developers to prepare for the release by testing their apps and sending them for feedback. The launch will be Apple's most complex yet, requiring new sales strategies and equipment.





