Apple Ramping Up Production of Vision Pro Mixed-Reality Headset

Apple is ramping up production of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, setting the stage for a launch by February, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Production of the new headset is running at full speed at facilities in China and has been for several weeks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The goal is for customer-bound units to be ready by the end of January, with the retail debut planned for the following month, the people said. The company sent an email to software developers on Wednesday encouraging them to “get ready” for the Vision Pro by testing their apps with the latest tools and sending their software to Apple for feedback. It’s another sign of an approaching release. The rollout will be Apple’s most complex product launch yet, requiring entirely new sales strategies and equipment. The headset has customized components that need to be assembled and boxed up at the point of sale. It’s also a delicate proces





