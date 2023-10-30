Apple is losing Chinese consumers to Huawei

evidence that Apple’s latest iPhone is falling shy of its predecessor in China, suggesting a setback for the world’s most valuable company in its most important overseas market.

The iPhone 15 series saw a 6% decline in sales in its launch month compared with the prior year, according to data from market researcher GfK that covers end-consumer sales for all channels. Mobile industry tracker IDC estimates Apple’s shipments were down 4% in the third quarter, with both identifying Huawei Technologies’ return to the mobile arena spotlight as a key event in the period.

Huawei’s Mate60 series recorded sales of close to 1.5 million in its launch month, more than doubling from a year ago, GfK said, despite facing supply constraints.“Against the backdrop of the strong growth of Huawei, Apple iPhone 15 series registered a 6% decline in sales,” said Hayden Hou, China senior analyst at GfK. “Huawei Mate60 series will continue to maintain its strong sales momentum going forward. headtopics.com

Counterpoint Research and Jefferies analysts released preliminary sales figures for China earlier this month, indicating the slump for Apple could be as big as a double-digit percentage as the country’s economic challenges hit consumer demand. With the iPhone 15, Apple upgraded several key features of its line-up, but has not been able to stir growth in the world’s biggest mobile market.Apple gets about 20% of its revenue from China, second only to the US.

But rising tensions between the US and China have put Apple in a precarious spot. Beijing, for example, is expanding a ban on the use of iPhones in certain departments of government-backed agencies and state-owned enterprises. headtopics.com