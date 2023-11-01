Apple faces threat from resurgent Huawei

The company, which will post results for the July-September period, is grappling with an uneven recovery in the world’s second-largest economy andafter the Chinese firm’s new Mate60 Pro series phones saw strong early sales.

Apple’s own iPhone 15 line-up has got off to a slow start in the crucial international market. Counterpoint estimates China sales of the latest series were nearly 5% lower compared with the iPhone 14 in the first 17 days after launch.“Strength of the iPhone 15 cycle is the key question heading into the December quarter,” Bernstein analysts said, adding that they expected “muted” sales of the device due to a lack of new features, strained consumer spending and competition from Huawei.

Huawei sold 1.6 million units of its Mate60 Pro in six weeks, and brokerages such as Jefferies have said the firm could take back much of the market share in the coming years it lost to Apple after US sanctions in 2019 hammered its business.

Those fears, as well as a wider pullback in tech stocks due to high interest rates, knocked Apple shares down nearly 14% in the three months to October’s end, compared with the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s 11% decline in the same period.

But there are signs of an economic pick up in China. Data released last month showed the economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip of 4.9% in the third quarter — though less than the 6.3% expansion in the second quarter — while consumption and industrial activity also surprised on the upside in September.

