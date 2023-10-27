Aphiwe Dyantyi back in action, sets his sights on return to Bok squad

The former Lions man has completed a four-year ban and is now back in business with the Sharks.Outside of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final between South Africa and New Zealand, Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi’s comeback to rugby is also the talk of the town.

The ban came at a time when he had the world at his feet; 2019 was going to be a year he went to another level in his career, but it all came crashing down. It sure has been a long and tough journey for Dyantyi — he’s had to stay strong mentally and physically to reach this point.

He’s now in line to make his debut for the Durban franchise when they take on Irish province Leinster in the United Rugby Championship this Saturday.There’s an air of excitement about his return: will he hit the ground running or will he be exposed condition-wise after being out of the game for so long? headtopics.com

Patience from his side, as well as from the team, will be needed during the formative stages of his return. But, one thing is for sure, with his talent, his star will rise again.Can Dyantyi, who has 13 Test caps, get himself back into the Springboks setup?

He definitely can if he is able to perform at a consistently high level and produces excellence in his performances. However, the reality is he’s down the pecking order right now. The Boks have four main wingers in Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Makazole Mapimpi, plus a whole host of talent knocking on the door. headtopics.com

Getting back into the Boks set-up will be Dyantyi’s ultimate goal, but I’m sure for now he’ll bask in the moment of just getting the chance to play again and thrill spectators.Kitshoff: ‘Bok starters will empty the tank, give absolutely everything’

