The National Assembly has passed the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development (UPRD) Bill, which will create yet another state-owned company.

The Bill seeks to separate the petroleum provision from the mineral provision, as seen in the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (Act No. 28 of 2002). This separation will create two separate pieces of legislation for the industries.

This split will also create a new regulatory environment for South Africa’s gas industry, which has been touted as a crucial “transition” energy source. headtopics.com

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, Mr Sahlulele Luzipo, said that he is confident that the National Council of Provinces will pass the Bill before it heads to the President for assent., an attorney at the Centre for Environmental Rights, said that the exploitation of gas can still contribute to global warming through the release of methane.

“Methane is a potent greenhouse gas. Over a 20-year period, it has an 84 times higher global warming potential than carbon dioxide,” he said. “Although gas companies claim to be able to limit the impact of methane, methane leakages during numerous phases in the gas supply chain can be anywhere between 2.8 – 7.9%. It is estimated that even a 2.7% methane leakage would negate any climate benefits that gas has over coal.” headtopics.com

He added that South African communities are unlikely to see any major economic benefits while major gas and mining companies make massive profits. South Africans will also carry the health risks – such as increased mortality and morbidity – and economic consequences from extraction.

