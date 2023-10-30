Animal welfare left outraged after dogs are found hanging in bushes

Also read:The incident was brought to their attention on Tuesday (24 October) when the AWSS received a distressing complaint concerning the discovery near Bottelary Road en route to Stellenbosch.

Two innocent dogs were found hanging from trees, their necks cruelly constricted by tight wire nooses. In response to an enquiry into the dogs’ whereabouts, one of the men callously admitted to killing them.

'Both their bodies were still warm to my touch which I believe indicates that the dogs did not die too long before my arrival.'

‘The Cape of Good Hope Inspectorate conducts thousands of animal cruelty investigations annually,’ said general manager of the AWSS, Jessica Perrins. ‘We wanted to ensure the best possible chance of a guilty verdict and the harshest possible sentence in this matter and we thank the SPCA for lending their valuable experience to this investigation.’

A third dog was removed from its owners after two were hung near Stellenbosch. Picture: Cape of Good Hope SPCA Her son also confirmed his involvement in the events and both provided sworn affidavits detailing their actions.

All three suspects were arrested and taken to the Stellenbosch SAPS, where they were detained and formally charged.

