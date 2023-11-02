Angry Tshwane residents block roads over electricity

Residents of Marabastad townlands blockaded the entrance and nearby streets in protest of being without electricity, 30 October 2023 . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizenwas unaware of a strike that saw one of its busiest roads blocked. The residents, living at the Marabastad Townlands Social Housing Project, said the city was neglecting them.

On Monday, the residents closed down Struben Street in peak time traffic by placing rocks burning tyres and throwing out dustbins in the street. Not even the rain could stop the angry residents who are demanding their electricity be switched back on.The residents agreed to speak anonymously because some had to take day off work due to the strike.

“We are fed up. We are tenants here and we are fighting for electricity. We didn’t have any electricity for the whole weekend,” one of the residents said.“The reason why we went to the streets is because there are a lot of issues but they don’t respond or resolve the issues. Tshwane is failing us,” said another resident.

“It’s like we are living under construction. We don’t have a gate or a security guard. We have maintenance issues here, they keep on promising they will come and fix but they don’t come.” The residents – who have been living in the incomplete complex since December 2022 and are paying rent – said the units were incomplete, with some of the plugs and plumbing not working.Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said his team “may not be aware of all the strikes taking place”.

